Borrell: Wider war in Europe 'no longer a fantasy.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The European Union needs more funds to prepare for a potential full-scale conflict, as the risk of war in Europe beyond Ukraine is "no longer a fantasy," the EU’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said on April 9.

Russia continues to threaten Europe, both through its ongoing war in Ukraine and attacks on EU countries, Borrell said during a speech at an economic forum in Brussels.

"The war against us will not start tomorrow, but we cannot deny the reality. And the reality is that there is growing competition between major powers, high-intensity conflicts between states," Borrell said.

"The use of economic interdependence, cyber weapons, and disinformation as weapons have become part of our reality...A high-intensity, conventional war in Europe is no longer a fantasy.”

Borrell also emphasized that EU member states must be able to defend and support themselves without the help and protection of the United States.

“The US umbrella that protected us during and after the Cold War may not be open all the time. Depending on who is in charge in Washington, we may not be able to rely on American support and ability to protect us. We have to build our joint capacity."

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed in Congress due to border security disagreements. Some Republicans in the House have even refused to support the aid package in principle, advocating against aid for Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Congress to pass a funding bill, pleading with lawmakers to "not falter" on support for Ukraine amid funding and ammunition shortages.

The high-ranking E.U. diplomat reportedly characterized the security situation in Europe as an "existential crisis" and asked European leaders to develop new mechanisms to increase security investments.

Borrell's statements come amidst similar warnings from European leaders about the need to protect member states from increasing threats from Russia and the potential of full-scale war with Moscow.

Late last month, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe is currently in a “pre-war” era and a situation “not seen since 1945.” He stated the continent needs to step up defense investment amid the continuing threat from Russia and uncertainty over U.S. support.

Additionally, European Council President Charles Michel recently published an op-ed in which he emphasized that U.S. support could no longer be taken for granted and the E.U. must take responsibility for its own security as it grapples with the biggest security challenge since the Second World War.

“Russia is a serious military threat to our European continent and global security," he wrote. "If we do not get the E.U.’s response right and do not give Ukraine enough support to stop Russia, we are next...If we want peace, we must prepare for war.”