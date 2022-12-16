Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Borrell: Russian attacks against Ukraine intensify EU support

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 1:07 AM 1 min read
Following Russia's latest mass missile strike on Ukraine on Dec. 16, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU and its partners are intensifying their efforts to provide the emergency support that Ukraine needs to restore and maintain power and heating this winter.

Borrell said in a statement that the European Union stands with the Ukrainian people “in firm solidarity” as long as needed and to the extent needed.

On Dec. 16, Russia launched 76 missiles against Ukraine, 60 of which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense. It was the 7th mass missile strike aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10.

Borrell said the attacks aim to suffer and deprive Ukrainian people, hospitals, emergency services, and critical infrastructure.

“Today’s massive missile attacks by Russia across Ukraine, in addition to the ongoing daily shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure, are yet another example of the Kremlin’s indiscriminate terror,” Borrell said.

“These bombings constitute war crimes and are barbaric. All those responsible shall be held accountable,” he said.

