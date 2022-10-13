Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Borrell: ‘Russian army will be annihilated' in case of nuclear attack against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 13, 2022 7:15 PM 1 min read
European Commission vice-president in charge for High-Representative of the Union for Foreign Policy and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives for an EU-Israel Association Council at the European Council in Brussels, on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Oct. 13 that the people supporting Ukraine, the EU, its member states, the U.S., and NATO are “not bluffing” when speaking about the response in case Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Borrell added that it would not be “a nuclear answer” but still a “powerful” one.

"Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated, and Putin should not be bluffing," Borrell said.

“This is a serious moment in the history, and we have to show our unity, and our strength and our determination,” he added.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made new threats about using nuclear weapons in a video address as he claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.