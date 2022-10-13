Borrell: ‘Russian army will be annihilated' in case of nuclear attack against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Oct. 13 that the people supporting Ukraine, the EU, its member states, the U.S., and NATO are “not bluffing” when speaking about the response in case Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Borrell added that it would not be “a nuclear answer” but still a “powerful” one.



"Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer, not a nuclear answer but such a powerful answer from the military side that the Russian Army will be annihilated, and Putin should not be bluffing," Borrell said.



“This is a serious moment in the history, and we have to show our unity, and our strength and our determination,” he added.



Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made new threats about using nuclear weapons in a video address as he claimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30.

