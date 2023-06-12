Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Borrell rejects cutting military aid for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 12, 2023 8:52 PM 2 min read
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the von der Leyen Commission, stands in the European Parliament building and speaks. (Photo by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union's chief diplomat Josep Borrell rejected the idea of cutting weapons supplies for Ukraine in an interview with the Spanish radio station Onda Cero on June 12.

Borrell criticized those who call for stopping military aid for Ukraine "for the sake of peace."

"What will be next? What if we stop sending military aid to Ukraine? This will not convince Russia to withdraw. We all want peace, but we have to know what kind of peace we want," Borrell said.

According to the EU's top diplomat, the main goal of Ukraine's partners must be a complete Russian withdrawal from the occupied territories.

He added that Putin made a "gigantic mistake" when he underestimated Ukraine's capacity for resistance against the invasion.

Why Ukraine chooses to negotiate on the battlefield, not at peace talks
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed his 10-point peace plan to G20 leaders in Bali on Nov. 15, he had only recently returned from a historic visit to Kherson, the liberation of which marks another great step towards the return of all Russian-occupied territory. Touching on factors…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Borrell shared hopes that China, having a close relationship with Putin, may influence the Russian dictator to end the war.

Many international partners who provide military aid to Ukraine have encountered domestic opposition to these efforts.

For example in Germany and Czechia, rallies often attended by far-right and far-left figures protest their governments' policies of supporting Ukraine with arms. They instead argue with the necessity for immediate peace talks and diplomacy measures.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December 2022 that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could "turn the war from a military path to a diplomatic one" by ordering his troops to leave Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.