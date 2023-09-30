Borrell makes unannounced visit to Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell made an unannounced visit to Odesa on Sept. 30, during which he reiterated the EU's support for Ukraine.

"Odesa is a beautiful historic city. It should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture (and) spirit," Borrell wrote on Twitter. "Instead, it marks the news as frequent target of Putin's war."

As Russia's illegal annexation of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts reaches the one-year mark, Borrell said Ukraine has "every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory."

"The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he continued.

Borrell also spoke at the Defense Industry Forum in Kyiv via video address, where he lauded the successes of the forum's work.

He noted the importance of marking the achievements of the European defense industry in its support for Ukraine, but also added that the local Ukrainian industry also had many valuable experiences to share with its European counterparts.

There is a need for increased cooperation between Ukrainian and European defense industries, Borrell said, stressing that the maintenance of strong local military industry will be crucial for Ukraine's ability to ensure its security.