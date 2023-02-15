Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Borrell calls on EU countries to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 2:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appealed to the countries with modern tanks that are “just standing and covered with dust” to send them to Ukraine as fast as possible.

Borrell said on Feb. 15 that the spring and summer of 2023 would be decisive for the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Borrell warned that if Moscow were to launch a new offensive soon, it would happen before the tanks’ delivery.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Feb. 11 that Russia has already begun its major offensive in Ukraine’s east.

The governments of the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that neither country will deliver Leopard-2 tanks on Feb. 14, reported the German news source Welt.

However, the Netherlands and Denmark have committed financial resources to refurbish 100 Leopard-1 tanks in German warehouses.

Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Western partners to Kyiv will begin arriving by March, Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said following the Ramstein format meeting of Ukraine’s defense partners in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Germany is building a coalition of countries with Leopard tanks in their arsenal that includes countries like Poland, Norway, Spain, and Canada.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.