Borrell calls on EU countries to send tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell appealed to the countries with modern tanks that are “just standing and covered with dust” to send them to Ukraine as fast as possible.

Borrell said on Feb. 15 that the spring and summer of 2023 would be decisive for the outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Borrell warned that if Moscow were to launch a new offensive soon, it would happen before the tanks’ delivery.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Feb. 11 that Russia has already begun its major offensive in Ukraine’s east.

The governments of the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that neither country will deliver Leopard-2 tanks on Feb. 14, reported the German news source Welt.

However, the Netherlands and Denmark have committed financial resources to refurbish 100 Leopard-1 tanks in German warehouses.

Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Western partners to Kyiv will begin arriving by March, Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak said following the Ramstein format meeting of Ukraine’s defense partners in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Germany is building a coalition of countries with Leopard tanks in their arsenal that includes countries like Poland, Norway, Spain, and Canada.

