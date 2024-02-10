Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Poland, Business
Edit post

Movement of trucks at checkpoint on Polish border resumed after blockade by farmers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2024 3:18 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Polish border road signs are seen as trucks in queue crossing the border in Medyka on Jan. 15, 2024. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The movement of trucks at the Shehyni-Medyka border checkpoint between Ukraine and Poland has been restored, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on Feb. 10.

Polish farmers launched a blockade at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing with Ukraine on Feb. 9. According to border control, the protest ended at 11:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 10 and 220 trucks are now expected to enter Ukraine.

The farmers announced the protests in advance, citing an alleged lack of action by Warsaw and Brussels to address the influx of Ukrainian goods. Earlier, Polish carriers and farmers blocked four crossings between November 2023 and January to protest Ukrainian imports and liberalization of permits for Ukrainian truckers.

The protests center around imports of agricultural goods from Ukraine, which Polish agricultural groups claim present unfair competition to their own businesses. Warsaw has banned the import of grain and several other products from Ukraine in 2023, but other items, such as sugar or poultry, continue to raise worries among Polish farmers.

Polish farmers agreed to suspend their initial blockade on Jan. 6 after Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski agreed to meet some of their demands, including corn subsidies, increasing liquidity loans, and keeping agricultural tax at the 2023 level.

A new wave of protests erupted on Jan. 24, blocking roads across Poland again in connection to imports from Ukraine and other non-EU countries.

The Solidarity trade union announced at the beginning of February that they would block roads and border crossings with Ukraine between Feb. 9 and March 10 because of the supposed "passivity of the Polish authorities" and of the EU in solving the import issue.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:32 AM

Ukraine funding bill moves closer to passage.

The U.S. Senate voted Friday evening local time to move the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan closer to being passed in the upper chamber despite Republican objections. Votes were split 64-19 with only 14 Republicans voting in favor.
2:10 AM

UPDATE: Russian attack on Kharkiv causes mass fire, killing at least 7.

A Russian drone attack struck a gas station in Kharkiv, creating a large fire that engulfed 15 residential homes and killed seven people, including three children, local authorities reported on Feb. 10. At least three people have been reported injured. Over 50 Kharkiv residents, including two children, have been evacuated.
10:35 PM

Zelensky announces new chief of general staff.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as the new Chief of General Staff for Ukraine's Armed Forces, Zelensky announced during his evening address on Feb. 9.
9:28 PM

Danilov: No Ukrainian POWs on crashed Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Despite Russia's claims, there were no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the downed Russian Il-76 transport plane that crashed on Jan. 24, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov told Babel in an interview that was published on Feb. 9.
6:34 PM

Umerov holds first meeting with Syrskyi as chief commander.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held his first meeting with General Oleksandr Syrskyi after his appointment as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief to discuss plans for the country's Armed Forces in 2024, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 9.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.