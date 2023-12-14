Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Border Guard Service: Truck traffic across Slovak border partially resumes

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 14, 2023 9:51 AM 1 min read
Snow-covered trucks stand in a line over 7 kilometers long near Bidovce, Slovakia on Nov. 28, 2023. (Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The passage of trucks at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke border crossing on the Ukraine-Slovakia border has been partially resumed, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service said on Dec. 14.

The Slovak truckers' union UNAS said on Dec. 5 that it would begin a total blockade of the border crossing if its demands regarding the EU's liberalization of the permit system for Ukrainian truckers are not addressed.

The crossing was previously temporarily blocked on Nov. 21, Dec. 1, and Dec. 11.

Trucks were able to pass through the crossing as of Dec. 14, albeit at a slower pace of around 3-4 per hour. As of 6 a.m. local time, the border guard service said that 24 trucks have been cleared by Slovak border controls and another 28 were registered for departure from Ukraine.

UNAS announced on Dec. 10 that it plans to resume blockading the border on Dec. 11, and the protest will continue "until further notice."

"Entry to the territory of the Slovak Republic for truck transport will be blocked. Passenger transport will not be restricted in any way," the union said.

The launch of a blockade by Polish truckers in early November preceded the initial blockade at the Slovak border.

The Polish truckers claimed that the blockade was in protest of the high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland, hauling goods further to other countries, and undercutting local businesses that cannot match lower Ukrainian prices.

Blockades on some of the border crossings in Poland continue, but Polish media reported on Dec. 12 that the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing had reopened for traffic.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.