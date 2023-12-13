Media: Polish border crossing unblocked, transit resumes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Traffic at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border has reopened after being blocked by a broken-down truck, the Polish media outlet RMF24 reported on Dec. 12, citing Polish police.

Dorohusk-Yahodyn is one of four checkpoints that Polish truckers have blocked since early November in protest of the EU's liberalization of transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov announced on Dec. 11 that the blockade at Dorohusk-Yahodyn had been lifted, and trucks were again moving along the border. Shortly after, it was blocked again by a truck parked across the middle of the highway, which Ukrainian truckers were told had broken down.

With the blockage cleared, trucks may resume transit through the border "without any difficulties," Polish police said. Local Polish authorities added that there is still a long line, and it may take as long as 32 hours to cross the border.

Polish truckers initially launched the demonstration on the grounds that the influx of Ukrainian drivers was harming their livelihoods, and that Ukrainian trucks were carrying Polish goods to other countries.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Since the Polish truck blockade began, Slovak truckers have also joined the protest, with Hungarian carriers saying they would join the blockade starting from Dec. 11.

Protests continue at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Medyka-Shehyni, and the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossings.