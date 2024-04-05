Border Guard: Polish protestors temporarily unblock traffic at one crossing point

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers protesting at the Polish-Ukrainian border have temporarily suspended their blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska crossing point, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on April 5.

The farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"According to the information from our Polish colleagues, farmers, who restrain the traffic, will pass 15 empty trucks per day," the Border Guard's statement said as of 8:00 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Polish protestors resumed the blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing, which had been temporarily unblocked till April 2.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to discuss the issue of the agricultural trade and the border with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.