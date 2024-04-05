Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Polish border blockade, farmer protests, Polish-Ukrainian relations
Edit post

Border Guard: Polish protestors temporarily unblock traffic at one crossing point

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2024 11:09 PM 1 min read
Truck drivers queue for over ten kilometers at the Rava-Ruska border checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border on April 18, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes (Photo by Yuriy Dyachshyn/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Polish farmers protesting at the Polish-Ukrainian border have temporarily suspended their blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska crossing point, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on April 5.

The farmers began blocking trucks at several border crossings in February in protest of Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"According to the information from our Polish colleagues, farmers, who restrain the traffic, will pass 15 empty trucks per day," the Border Guard's statement said as of 8:00 p.m. local time.

Earlier, Polish protestors resumed the blockade at the Uhryniv-Dolhobychuv crossing, which had been temporarily unblocked till April 2.

The ongoing blockade has led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw. Protestors spilled Ukrainian grain on several occasions, sparking outrage in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Poland on March 28 to discuss the issue of the agricultural trade and the border with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk.

The two officials agreed to search for "mutually satisfactory solutions," such as a verification and control system for trade in agricultural goods.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:53 PM

Bloomberg: Western sanctions curb Turkey's trade with Russia.

Turkish machinery exporters, who benefited from the surge in sales to Russia last year, may see their revenues drop by $1 billion in 2024 due to "ambiguous" sanctions, Bloomberg said, citing Kutlu Karavelioglu, the chairperson of the Machinery Exporters' Association.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.