Bloomberg: Zelensky to visit G7 summit in person

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Japan this week to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders in person, people familiar with the planning told Bloomberg. Japanese officials earlier said that Zelensky would join virtually.

The three-day meeting of G7 countries will start on May 19 in Hiroshima. The G7 includes the U.S., Japan, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the U.K. The leaders are expected to discuss further responses to Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as ways to track Russia diamonds, as Bloomberg earlier reported.

According to the individuals, who spoke to the news outlet on the condition of anonymity, Zelensky will travel to Japan on a U.S. military plan after attending the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on May 18, Reuters reported that the G7 leaders would discuss the idea of holding an international summit on Ukraine peace at the meeting in Hiroshima.

The peace summit, initiated by Ukrainian authorities, aims to involve as many countries as possible with the Ukrainian peace formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky in November.