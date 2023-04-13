Bloomberg: White House to hold closed-door briefing for senators on intelligence leak

This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House will give a closed-door briefing to U.S. senators regarding the leak of classified U.S. military and intelligence files allegedly containing assessments of Russia's war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on April 13, citing a Democratic Senate aide.

According to the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the briefing will take place on April 19.

The leak of supposed highly confidential papers that first appeared on the social media network Discord has exposed the details of U.S. spying activities and doubts over Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.

The Pentagon has since launched an investigation into the source of the leaks, which remains unknown.

While some analysts have said that some of the leaked documents appeared to have been altered, U.S. officials have confirmed to both the New York Times and CNN that many documents are likely legitimate.

Ukraine initially denied the validity of the leaked files, dismissing them as "fake" and part of a Russian disinformation campaign. However, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov acknowledged on April 12 that there was a "mix" of true and false information contained in them, though the true information was already outdated.