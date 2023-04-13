Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bloomberg: White House to hold closed-door briefing for senators on intelligence leak

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2023 4:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The White House will give a closed-door briefing to U.S. senators regarding the leak of classified U.S. military and intelligence files allegedly containing assessments of Russia's war against Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on April 13, citing a Democratic Senate aide.

According to the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the briefing will take place on April 19.

The leak of supposed highly confidential papers that first appeared on the social media network Discord has exposed the details of U.S. spying activities and doubts over Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive.

The Pentagon has since launched an investigation into the source of the leaks, which remains unknown.

While some analysts have said that some of the leaked documents appeared to have been altered, U.S. officials have confirmed to both the New York Times and CNN that many documents are likely legitimate.

Ukraine initially denied the validity of the leaked files, dismissing them as "fake" and part of a Russian disinformation campaign. However, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov acknowledged on April 12 that there was a "mix" of true and false information contained in them, though the true information was already outdated.

Washington Post: Leaked US document foresees no Ukraine-Russia negotiations this year
Russia’s war against Ukraine is expected to continue in 2024, with both sides refusing to negotiate despite neither of them achieving a decisive victory, according to an alleged U.S. intelligence assessment leaked online and obtained by the Washington Post.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.