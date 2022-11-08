Bloomberg: US quietly asks some banks to keep working with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury and the State Department have reportedly asked major American banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, not to refuse to cooperate with "certain strategic Russian companies" to minimize the adverse effects of sanctions, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 7.

According to the story, officials called on banks not to refuse to provide "basic services," such as money transfers and conversion into dollars, to companies that are not directly targeted by sanctions, such as Gazprom, Uralkali, and PhosAgro.