Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business, G7, Western aid, Russian assets, Sanctions
Edit post

Bloomberg: US backs plan to issue $50 billion in bonds from frozen Russian assets

by Rachel Amran March 22, 2024 7:28 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses G7 partners on the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States proposed to the Group of Seven (G7) countries that they establish a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to issue $50 billion in bonds from profits generated by frozen Russian assets and use the proceeds to support Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on March 21.

Western countries have immobilized around $300 billion of the Russian central bank's assets since the start of the full-scale invasion. Washington, Brussels, and Kyiv have long discussed legal ways of channeling these funds to aid Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

The SPV would reportedly employ around $280 billion of these funds and use them to back "freedom bonds." The Group of Seven comprises the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the U.S.

Earlier this year, G7 countries announced they were developing strategies to issue debt to support Ukraine, utilizing Russian assets as a safety net for repayment.

U.S. President Joe Biden also recently backed U.S. legislation that would allow the confiscation of some frozen Russian funds and funnel them to Ukraine after months of not supporting the outright seizure of the assets.

The Biden administration is under significant pressure to develop new aid pathways as the U.S. Congress continues to drag its feet in passing further aid to Ukraine.

Holdups in U.S. assistance have put a significant strain on Ukraine's efforts to resist Russian aggression, causing ammunition shortages and contributing to the loss of a key front-line city of Avdiivka.

The World Bank assessed early in 2023 that the total cost of Ukraine's reconstruction would amount to $411 billion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented earlier this year that the full amount of Russian assets could cover over 80% of recovery costs.

Ukraine war latest: Mass attack on Kyiv injures at least 13, including child
Key developments on March 21: * Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures at least 13, including child * Russia continues to redeploy Black Sea Fleet from Crimea, Ukraine promises ‘new steps’ to target it * Estonia unveils $22 million defense package * Official: Russia fires at occupied Kherson Ob…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:12 AM

IMF approves $880 million loan payment for Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a third review of Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan program. This decision enables the release of $880 million designated for budget support.
1:39 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 11 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 51 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 21. At least 273 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.