Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

FT: G7 developing plans to support Ukraine in securing funds by leveraging Russian assets as financial safety net.

by Dmytro Basmat February 4, 2024 7:59 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo with the G7 leaders, as well as European Union officials, during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 21, 2023. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Group of Seven (G7) countries are developing strategies to issue debt to support Ukraine, utilizing Russian assets a safety net for repayment, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 3.

According to G7 officials familiar with the discussions, the proposed plan involves Kyiv's allies raising debt to provide financial support for Ukraine and demanding that Russia repays the debt. If Russia does not repay the debt, the countries would then seize frozen Russian assets.

Structuring the debt support in this way would enable allies to raise funds for Ukraine without the immediate need to resolve legal questions about the grounds on which nations could seize Russian assets

“One of the things that this would do is put off the question of what happens to the Russian sovereign assets, even though they would be used as collateral,” an official with knowledge of the negotiations told the Financial Times.

Despite appeals by lawmakers, some countries have been hesitant on the outright seizure of the assets, as such a step carries a number of legal and economic pitfalls. The United States, Germany, and France, as well as the European Central Bank, have also expressed that seizing assets could have financial stability implications.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration backed legislation that would allow the confiscation of some frozen Russian funds and funneling them to Ukraine.

“Using the assets as collateral to raise debt is an attempt to find a compromise between different viewpoints around the table, both within the EU and . . . the G7,” an official told FT.

Western countries have immobilized around $300 billion of the Russian central bank's assets since the start of the full-scale invasion. Washington, Brussels, and Kyiv have long discussed legal ways of channeling these funds to aid Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

G7 nations have pledged that Russian assets held in their jurisdictions would remain frozen until Moscow pays war reparations to Ukraine.

The World Bank assessed early in 2023 that the total cost of Ukraine's reconstruction would amount to $411 billion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented earlier this month that the full amount of Russian assets could cover over 80% of recovery costs.

Bloomberg: Internal documents show White House support for seizing frozen Russian assets
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration backs legislation that would allow the confiscation of some frozen Russian funds and funneling them to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 10, citing three documents it had obtained.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek




.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.