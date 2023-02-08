EU to launch Information Sharing and Analysis Center to fight disinformation campaigns

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell announced the creation of the new Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services to fight disinformation campaigns on Feb. 7.

Information Sharing and Analysis Center will serve as “a new central resource for gathering information on threats stemming from disinformation and foreign information manipulation,” according to Borrell’s statement.

“This war is not only (about) using explosives, bombs, bullets, killing people. It is about the mind of the people,” Borrell said. “It is about how to conquer the spirit, the intelligence, the understanding of the people.”

The creation of the Center follows the release of the first European External Action Service report on foreign information manipulation and interference threats on Feb. 7.

The report offers evidence of Russian disinformation campaigns, in addition to an analysis of new disinformation techniques and insights into cooperation between Russia and China.

Earlier this month, Borrell visited Kyiv for the Ukraine-EU summit. Following the summit, he mentioned other types of support, including supplying Ukraine with off-road trucks and ambulances provided under the European Peace Facility.

