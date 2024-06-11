Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Bloomberg: Russian operative spreading Kremlin disinformation across Europe

by Chris York June 11, 2024 7:13 PM 2 min read
Russian law enforcement guard the Red Square near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2023. (Contributor/Getty Images)
A Russian intelligence operative already identified as heading a Kremlin disinformation campaign in Africa has also been courting European journalists to spread Moscow's false narratives across the continent, Bloomberg reported on June 11.

According to documents and comments from government officials obtained by the news outlet, Artem , identified as a Russian operative, has covered travel costs for some journalists to visit Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

Bloomberg also says he appears to have on occasion paid for planted news articles.

Russian disinformation operations are nothing new in the West but officials in recent months have flagged several cases of particular concern.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on March 27 that pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk and pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi had been sanctioned for attempting to spread pro-Russian disinformation through a website called Voice of Europe.

Earlier in March, Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) began investigating Tatjana Zdanoka, a Latvian member of the European Parliament accused of spying for Russia.

"The documents provide deep insight into the operations and methods of one Russian intelligence operative involved in influence campaigns in Europe," Bllomberg wrote.

"There will be many others like him running similar operations across the continent and elsewhere."

In the lead-up to the global summit on Ukraine's peace formula, Switzerland has experienced a rise in cyberattacks and disinformation, Swiss government representatives reported on June 10.

The summit will take place in Burgenstock from June 15-16. Ukraine hopes the event will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of kidnapped children, and global food security.

Amidst the increase in cyberattacks, Swiss President Viola Amherd was asked how the government has responded.

"We haven't summoned the ambassador," she said. "That's how I wanted it, because the disinformation campaign is so extreme that one can see that little of it reflects reality."

UK Foreign Secretary Cameron held video call with Poroshenko impersonator
A foreign office spokesperson said that U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron had also exchanged messages with the individual, but ended communication with the individual after the conversation became “suspicious.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Chris York
11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
