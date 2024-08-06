Iran asks Russia for air defenses to prepare for potential war with Israel, NYT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran has requested modern air defense systems from Russia as it prepares for a possible war with Israel, with deliveries already underway, the New York Times (NYT) reports on Aug. 5, citing undisclosed Iranian officials.

Russia's National Security Council Secretary and former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Tehran on Aug. 5 as the country allegedly prepares to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil on July 31.

Shoigu met with Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, the commander of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Bagheri, who is leading the planning of military strikes against Israel, and the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Two Iranian officials familiar with the war planning, one of whom is a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, confirmed to NYT that Iran has asked Russia for air defense equipment.

Russia has begun supplying modern radars and air defense equipment, according to the Iranian officials who spoke on the conditions of anonymity.

Iranian state television showed Shoigu and Bagheri greeting each other, meeting face-to-face, and then participating in a larger meeting at the negotiating table with members of the Russian delegation and Iranian military officials.

"We are ready for full cooperation with Iran on regional issues," Shoigu reportedly said.

Bagheri also told Shoigu that the relationship between their nations was "deep, long-term, and strategic" and would only expand under Iran's new government, according to Iranian state media.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies on the international stage. The two countries have only deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Notably, Iran has provided Russia with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the all-out war. In February, Reuters also reported that Tehran sent "a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles" to aid Moscow's invasion.

Russia also has economic and cultural ties with Israel, as a large number of Russian Jews live there. But Moscow cannot afford to refuse to help Tehran because it relies heavily on Iranian drones in Ukraine, NYT said.