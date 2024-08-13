Iran shows off new Mohajer-10 drone at Russian arms fair

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran has showcased one of its newest drones at a defense exhibit in Russia, Tehran's official news agency reported on Aug. 12.

The Mohajer-10 drone appeared at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, being held just outside Moscow this week.

Given the track record of its predecessor, the Mohajer-6, there's a chance they could be appearing in the skies of Ukraine in the near future.

So what does it do?

Unlike the Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, which Russia launches against Ukraine on a near-daily basis, the Mohajer-10 is designed to return to base in one piece after launch.

While it is equipped with missiles with which to attack enemy targets, it can also be used for reconnaissance, target acquisition, and intelligence gathering, just like the Mohajer-6.

According to Reuters, Tehran has denied ever sending the Mohajer-6 to Russia for use in Ukraine, but there's plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise.

Iran smuggled at least 18 long-range Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia in November 2022 for the war against Ukraine shortly after a Russian delegation visited Tehran, the Guardian reported in February 2023, citing sources in Iran.

In February of this year, a report by the U.K. Defense Ministry identified a Mohajer-6 in satellite imagery taken of the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, adding it had been observed flying over the peninsula and the Black Sea.

The report suggested it was being used in a surveillance capacity to monitor "threats to Russian ports and vessels" following Ukraine's regular strikes against Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

"There is a realistic possibility its mission also includes supporting Russian targeting processes for the south-west Ukrainian coastline," it added.

And if satellite imagery wasn't enough to convince someone that the drones were being used by Russian forces, Ukraine actually shot one down in 2022 and then paraded it in front of the world's media as proof.

The Mohajer-10 is a new and improved version of the Mohajer-6 and bears more than a passing resemblance to the U.S.-made Reaper drone.

According to Iranian media, it has a range of 2,000 kilometers (around 1,240 miles), can stay airborne for 24 hours, fly at 210 km/h (130 mph), and can carry 300 kilograms of weaponry, around double that of its predecessor.

When it was officially unveiled last year, the accompanying promotional video included an ominous call to "prepare your bunkers."

Western nations have tried to stem the flow of Iranian drones to Russia – in October 2023, the U.S. imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and eight entities connected to Iran's drone program, including those responsible for producing drones used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The U.S. sanctioned the Iran-based Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company for producing components used in Mohajer-6 drones.

But while yet to be proven effective on the battlefield, the apparent advancement of the Mohajer-10 suggests they've had only a limited effect.