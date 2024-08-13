Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Iran, Drones, Iranian drones, Russia, War
Edit post

Iran shows off new Mohajer-10 drone at Russian arms fair

by Chris York August 13, 2024 11:38 AM 3 min read
Iranian drone "Mohajer 10" is displayed in Iran's defense industry achievements exhibition, on Aug. 23, 2023, in Tehran (Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Iran has showcased one of its newest drones at a defense exhibit in Russia, Tehran's official news agency reported on Aug. 12.

The Mohajer-10 drone appeared at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, being held just outside Moscow this week.

Given the track record of its predecessor, the Mohajer-6, there's a chance they could be appearing in the skies of Ukraine in the near future.

So what does it do?

Unlike the Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones, which Russia launches against Ukraine on a near-daily basis, the Mohajer-10 is designed to return to base in one piece after launch.

While it is equipped with missiles with which to attack enemy targets, it can also be used for reconnaissance, target acquisition, and intelligence gathering, just like the Mohajer-6.

According to Reuters, Tehran has denied ever sending the Mohajer-6 to Russia for use in Ukraine,  but there's plenty of evidence to suggest otherwise.

Iran smuggled at least 18 long-range Mohajer-6 combat drones to Russia in November 2022 for the war against Ukraine shortly after a Russian delegation visited Tehran, the Guardian reported in February 2023, citing sources in Iran.

In February of this year, a report by the U.K. Defense Ministry identified a Mohajer-6 in satellite imagery taken of the Saky airfield in occupied Crimea, adding it had been observed flying over the peninsula and the Black Sea.

The report suggested it was being used in a surveillance capacity to monitor "threats to Russian ports and vessels" following Ukraine's regular strikes against Moscow's Black Sea Fleet.

"There is a realistic possibility its mission also includes supporting Russian targeting processes for the south-west Ukrainian coastline," it added.

And if satellite imagery wasn't enough to convince someone that the drones were being used by Russian forces, Ukraine actually shot one down in 2022 and then paraded it in front of the world's media as proof.

The Mohajer-10 is a new and improved version of the Mohajer-6 and bears more than a passing resemblance to the U.S.-made Reaper drone.

According to Iranian media, it has a range of 2,000 kilometers (around 1,240 miles), can stay airborne for 24 hours, fly at 210 km/h (130 mph), and can carry 300 kilograms of weaponry, around double that of its predecessor.

When it was officially unveiled last year, the accompanying promotional video included an ominous call to "prepare your bunkers."

Western nations have tried to stem the flow of Iranian drones to Russia – in October 2023, the U.S. imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and eight entities connected to Iran's drone program, including those responsible for producing drones used in Russia's war against Ukraine.

The U.S. sanctioned the Iran-based Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company for producing components used in Mohajer-6 drones.

But while yet to be proven effective on the battlefield, the apparent advancement of the Mohajer-10 suggests they've had only a limited effect.

Explainer: Iran’s cheap, effective Shahed drones and how Russia uses them in Ukraine
Editor’s note: This story initially said that Shahed-136 drones are said to weigh 10-15 kilograms. It was corrected since that is the weight of the warhead, and the drones weigh about 200 kilograms. Iran’s massive aerial assault on Israel over the weekend felt close to home for Ukraine. In a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.