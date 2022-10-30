Bloomberg: Russia may be using components from imported home appliances for military purposes

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Bloomberg, the sudden rise in the European exports of home appliances to the countries neighboring Russia may be helping Moscow's war effort.

Bloomberg reported that Russia may be using components of home appliances, such as microchips, to substitute parts in military equipment whose imports have been banned due to the Western sanctions.

Armenia imported more washing machines from the EU during the first eight months of 2022 “than the past two years combined,” while Kazakhstan imported $21.4 million worth of European refrigerators through August, “more than triple the amount for the same period last year.”

Unnamed European officials "familiar with the figures," told Bloomberg that they worry “at least some of the goods and their components may be finding their way into (Russian) military use, and are closely tracking the rise in exports to countries on Russia’s periphery.”



“Officials in Europe have already said publicly they have seen parts from refrigerators and washing machines showing up in Russian military equipment such as tanks since its invasion of Ukraine,” Bloomberg said.