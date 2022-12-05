Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Bloomberg: EU to target Russia’s drone sector in 9th sanctions package

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 5, 2022 4:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union plans to impose restrictions on Russia’s drone industry under its new package of sanctions, which is to be approved next week, Bloomberg reported on Dec. 5, citing people familiar with the matter. The EU is also considering restrictions on other technologies Moscow uses for military purposes as well as on services, investments, Russia’s media, and financial sectors, according to the sources.

About 180 Russian individuals and entities will be added to the EU sanctions list as part of the package measures, one of the sources told Bloomberg.

EU authorities aim to approve the package before the leaders of member states meet in Brussels next week, Bloomberg's sources added.

Russia has made extensively use of "kamikaze" drones, including those provided by Iran, both on the battlefield and in strikes against Ukraine’s energy system and civilian infrastructure.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
