Blinken: Ukraine has everything it needs to retake occupied territory

Ukraine has the resources it needs to recapture territory occupied by Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 9.

"They have in place ... what they need to continue to be successful in regaining territory that was seized by force by Russia over the last 14 months," Blinken said during a press conference with U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, as quoted by CNN.

According to Blinken, this preparedness pertains not only to the weaponry added to Ukraine's arsenal but the training of Ukrainian soldiers, adding that "it's important, of course, that they have the right plans, again, to be successful."

The Pentagon announced on May 9 that it would provide an additional $1.2 billion security assistance package to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The latest security assistance package includes additional air defense systems and munitions, 155mm artillery rounds, and equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems.

Additionally, the package includes ammunition for counter-unmanned air systems, commercial satellite imagery services, as well as support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon wrote.

The outcome of the anticipated counteroffensive is expected to be a critical turning point in the war that will determine whether Kyiv reclaims more of its territory or is pressured by allies to meet with Russia at the negotiating table.

Speaking during a joint press conference on May 4 with the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Belgium, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "We think about how to prepare for a counteroffensive, but we don't think that we might not succeed. This is not our way."