Pentagon announces new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Pentagon announced on May 9 that it would provide an additional $1.2 billion security assistance package to Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

According to the Pentagon, the USAI is focused on "meeting Ukraine's most urgent requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities" as well as preparing the Ukrainian military with the capacity to "deter Russian aggression over the long term."

The latest security assistance package includes additional air defense systems and munitions, 155mm artillery rounds, and equipment to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine's air defense systems.

Additionally, the package includes ammunition for counter-unmanned air systems, commercial satellite imagery services, as well as support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities, the Pentagon wrote.

The U.S. has provided $35.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion according to a fact sheet published by the U.S. State Department on May 3.

U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes."