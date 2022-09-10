Blinken: Putin weaponizing energy 'as Russia falls short of its battlefield aims'

This audio is created with AI assistance

At a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sept. 9, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "Putin is betting that the Kremlin can bully other countries into submission," but that he has "already lost that bet." Blinken also said U.S. support for Ukraine is “unwavering” and the U.S. will do everything in its power to help Europe with high energy costs this winter.