Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, NATO, Foreign assistance, Security agreements
Edit post

Blinken: Allies must 'double down' on defense aid to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert April 5, 2024 3:48 AM 1 min read
Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State, holds the closing press conference at the NATO headquarters on the second day of the NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting on April 4, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. (Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's international partners, including the United States, need to redouble their efforts to locate and provide Kyiv with necessary resources as Russia builds up its defense-industrial base, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in Brussels on April 4.

Foreign ministers, including Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba, convened for a two-day summit in Brussels to discuss strategies for increasing security asssistance to Ukraine on NATO's 75th anniversary.

"Based on what I heard today ... everyone, including the United States, is going to double back and, as necessary, double down on finding the resources that Ukraine continues to need," Blinken said.

Blinken also said that the United States was working on its own bilateral security agreement with Ukraine. Kyiv signed security agreements with seven allied countries in 2024 and is currently negotiating 10 other deals.

The summit agenda included options for protecting aid to Kyiv from a potential second Trump presidency, including transferring the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), also known as the Ramstein format, to NATO control.

Kuleba also met with Blinken on April 4 to discuss Ukraine's energy sector, hit hard in recent Russian attacks, and battlefield needs.

Following the meeting, Blinken told reporters that NATO support for Ukraine remains "rock solid."

"Ukraine will become a member of NATO," he said.

NATO will hold a summit in Washington in July, at which the Alliance will "help build a bridge to that membership," Blinken said.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.