Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

An explosion was heard in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the city’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Nov. 19.



The blast occurred just before 7 p.m. local time.



There is currently no information as to what caused the explosion or if there are any casualties.



The city has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. An important logistics hub for Russian forces, it is frequently targeted by the Ukrainian military.



Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 12 reported that a powerful explosion at a Russian military headquarters in the city had killed at least three Russian officers.



HUR said the attack was an "act of revenge" carried out by “representatives of the local resistance movement” on Nov. 11. The alleged headquarters was located at the former office of Nova Poshta, a private Ukrainian postal service.