Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol

by Dominic Culverwell November 19, 2023 8:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion was heard in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the city’s exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov announced on Telegram on Nov. 19.

The blast occurred just before 7 p.m. local time.

There is currently no information as to what caused the explosion or if there are any casualties.

The city has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. An important logistics hub for Russian forces, it is frequently targeted by the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) on Nov. 12 reported that a powerful explosion at a Russian military headquarters in the city had killed at least three Russian officers.

HUR said the attack was an "act of revenge" carried out by “representatives of the local resistance movement” on Nov. 11. The alleged headquarters was located at the former office of Nova Poshta, a private Ukrainian postal service.

Official: Ukraine destroys over 700 units of Russian military equipment, 7,000 troops in past week
Over the past week, Ukrainian forces destroyed 711 units of Russian military equipment, as well as 7,029 Russian troops, First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk reported on Telegram on Nov. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dominic Culverwell
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
