Black Sea security talks underway in Ankara, Zelensky says

by Sonya Bandouil April 16, 2025 7:24 AM 2 min read
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 02: Ships, including those carrying grain from Ukraine and awaiting inspections, are seen anchored off the Istanbul coastline on November 02, 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Russia suspended its participation in the U.N backed Black Sea Grain Initiative last week stating "it could not guarantee the safety of civilian ships" after an attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Negotiations on Black Sea security are underway in Ankara and could shape the region’s post-war stability, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an April 15 press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odesa.

The talks involve Ukraine, the UK, France, and Turkey, and include discussions about deploying foreign military personnel to safeguard Black Sea waters.

"This is not about ending the war, this is about what will happen after the cease-fire - security guarantees," Zelensky said.

He noted that Turkey could play a key role in future regional security guarantees and stressed the importance of a military presence to protect coastal cities like Odesa and Mykolaiv.

"We are talking about the presence of a contingent at sea, and we believe that Turkey can have a serious place in future security guarantees for the sea," Zelensky added.

Turkey has positioned itself as a potential mediator in Russia's all-out war against Ukraine by maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with both nations. Leveraging its strategic position and influence in the Black Sea region, Turkey has facilitated negotiations and grain exports, while expressing willingness to participate in ceasefire monitoring.

While Kyiv on March 11 immediately agreed to accept a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire without conditions, Russia refused the terms. Following additional talks with the U.S., Russia nominally agreed to a partial truce on the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure attacks.

Author: Sonya Bandouil

7:08 PM
Video

Deadliest Russian attack on Sumy leaves residents in shock.

On April 13, Russia launched a brutal double-tap attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. Two ballistic missiles rocked the city center on Palm Sunday, killing at least 35 people — including two children — and shocking Ukraine and the world. The Kyiv Independent visited Sumy the day after the attack.
