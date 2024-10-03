Biden, Xi to hold phone discussion in coming days

This audio is created with AI assistance

A phone call is being planned between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining communication between the two countries' leaders.

A key topic for the U.S. is China's support for Russia, particularly China's role in bolstering Russia's military capabilities.

Beijing has emerged as one of Russia's leading sources of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Recently, a Reuters report suggested that a Chinese company is providing lethal assistance to a U.S.- sanctioned Russian firm, IEMZ Kupol, which is developing drones for use in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China is marking 75 years of Communist Party rule, with President Xi reiterating his intention to "reunite" Taiwan with mainland China, despite U.S. support for Taiwan's defense under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Faced with daily threats, Taiwan has been ordering U.S. weapons, further soaring Washington-Beijing tensions.

As soon as Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Taiwan followed Western allies in imposing sanctions on Moscow and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Taiwan ranks forth among Indo-Pacific nations in commitments to Ukraine, after Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The Taiwanese government has provided more than $110 million in aid since February 2022.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified Russia, Iran, and China as the most significant threats to critical infrastructure and democratic institutions in the United States.

A DHS report, published on October 2, highlighted concerns about potential interference in the upcoming presidential election.