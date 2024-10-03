The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, China, United States, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping
Biden, Xi to hold phone discussion in coming days

by Sonya Bandouil October 3, 2024 5:26 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Oct. 23, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A phone call is being planned between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the importance of maintaining communication between the two countries' leaders.

A key topic for the U.S. is China's support for Russia, particularly China's role in bolstering Russia's military capabilities.

Beijing has emerged as one of Russia's leading sources of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

Recently, a Reuters report suggested that a Chinese company is providing lethal assistance to a U.S.- sanctioned Russian firm, IEMZ Kupol, which is developing drones for use in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, China is marking 75 years of Communist Party rule, with President Xi reiterating his intention to "reunite" Taiwan with mainland China, despite U.S. support for Taiwan's defense under the Taiwan Relations Act.

Faced with daily threats, Taiwan has been ordering U.S. weapons, further soaring Washington-Beijing tensions.

As soon as Russia launched its full-scale invasion, Taiwan followed Western allies in imposing sanctions on Moscow and sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Taiwan ranks forth among Indo-Pacific nations in commitments to Ukraine, after Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The Taiwanese government has provided more than $110 million in aid since February 2022.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has identified Russia, Iran, and China as the most significant threats to critical infrastructure and democratic institutions in the United States.

A DHS report, published on October 2, highlighted concerns about potential interference in the upcoming presidential election.

US names Russia, Iran, China as biggest threats to presidential election
The U.S. warned that Russia, Iran, and China have “increasingly used generative AI to create more believable text, inauthentic synthetic audio, and video that may enhance their ability to reach U.S. audiences while hiding their origins.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainian forces withdraw from Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

"The higher command authorized a manoeuvre to withdraw units from Vuhledar in order to save personnel and military equipment and take up a position for further operations," Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on Oct. 2.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.