News Feed, United States, Antony Blinken, Donald Trump, Ukraine, US aid
Biden team preparing strong Ukraine policy foundation for Trump handover, Blinken says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 13, 2025 11:00 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv, on Sept. 11, 2024. (Mark Schiefelbein/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration is focused on securing a strong foreign policy foundation for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, including on the Russia-Ukraine war, outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Jan. 12.

According to Blinken, there is no sense in "speculating on the point" that the war may not end in Ukraine's favor under the new administration.

Trump's return to the White House on Jan. 20 has sparked concern about the future of the U.S. support for Ukraine. The president-elect has previously criticized military aid for Kyiv and pledged to broker a swift end to the war.

"What does make sense is to make sure that we give the next administration, we give the incoming Trump administration, the strongest possible hand for it to play around the world, whether it's on Ukraine or anything else," Blinken said.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to hold a phone call soon, according to Mike Waltz, Trump's nominee for national security adviser. Trump announced on Jan. 9 that plans for a meeting with Putin are underway, though Waltz said the format of the talks remains undecided.

The Kremlin welcomed Trump's readiness for dialogue but ruled out a face-to-face meeting before Trump's inauguration. Moscow previously rejected Trump's team's proposed peace plan, which included freezing front lines, delaying Ukraine's NATO membership by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers.

Outgoing President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Jan. 10 in his administration's support for Ukraine, saying, "I did all I could to help," while voicing hope for continued U.S. backing under Trump.

‘Lack of understanding of modern warfare’ — Seoul reports 3,000 North Korean casualties in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
The NIS attributed the high casualties to the soldiers’ “lack of understanding of modern warfare,” including their “useless” attempts to shoot down long-range drones.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
10:50 AM

Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
