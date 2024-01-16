Skip to content
Biden invites congressional leaders to White House to discuss Ukraine aid, spending priorities

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2024 10:54 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on Jan. 5, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden has summoned congressional leaders to the White House on Jan. 17 to try and break the deadlock over aid for Ukraine and other spending priorities, Politico reported on Jan. 16, citing sources.

The U.S. has been stuck in internal battles over spending for months, stretching as far back as the ousting of previous Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in October 2023.

Senate Republicans blocked the approval of $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine in December, largely over concerns the bill did not contain controversial border security measures.

Top congressional leaders are expected to attend the Jan. 17 meeting, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Biden and some Democrats have signaled they are willing to make some concessions on border issues, but other measures that Republicans are pushing for will likely be non-starters, as they are highly unpopular with the Democratic electorate.

The Republican majority in Congress has dwindled to just seven seats after Congressman George Santos's expulsion and McCarthy's resignation in December. Some Republican members of Congress have said they will not support new aid for Ukraine under any circumstances.

Second phase of Ukraine’s land reform underway, critics say law will hurt small farmers
Ukrainian businesses can now legally buy land in Ukraine as of Jan. 1 as part of the second phase of a historic decision in March 2020 to lift a near 20-year moratorium on the sale of land. The land market officially opened in July 2021, but until now, only allowed
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:21 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock last crossing at Ukraine border.

Earlier the same day, Polish truckers ended their blockade of two other checkpoints — Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska, meaning the border is now fully unblocked. This followed an agreement between Warsaw and the Polish truckers, who said they would end their border blockade until March 1.
10:16 PM

Police raid homes of independent journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz authorities ordered the detention of 11 independent journalists and conducted searches of their homes on Tuesday. According to attorney Zamir Zhooshev, the journalists are now held in custody for 48 hours, before the court decides to release them or to extend the detention.
9:41 PM

Zelensky meets presidents of Singapore, Rwanda for the first time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the leaders of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, for the first time on the sidelines of the Davos forum on Jan. 16, as well as with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Zelensky wrote on the social media platform X.
8:12 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 2, another strike targets rescuers.

Russian forces struck the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast on Jan. 16, injuring two people, as reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor. Later the same day, a Russian attack hit a house in the village of Dniprovske near Kherson, the Interior Ministry wrote. When first responders arrived at the scene to put out the fire, Russia struck the area again.
7:43 PM

Media: Money transfers from Russia to Turkey close to standstill.

Turkish exporters have faced an almost complete halt of money transfers from their Russian clients since Jan. 1 as they were either returned or rejected by banks, which has led to serious disruptions in trade between the two countries, Turkish media outlet Ekonomim reported on Jan. 16, citing anonymous sources.
6:06 PM

Border Guard: Polish truckers unblock 2 crossings at Ukraine border.

Polish truckers ended their blockade of Korczowa-Krakovets and Hrebenne-Rava Ruska checkpoints — two of the three border crossings with Ukraine that have been blocked by the truckers’ protests since November last year, Ukraine’s Border Guard Service reported on Jan. 16.
5:42 PM

Estonia arrests professor on suspicion of spying for Russia.

The professor, Viacheslav Morozov, worked at Estonia's premier higher education institute, the University of Tartu, studying and teaching political theory. He was arrested on Jan. 3, but Estonian authorities only made the detention public on Jan. 16.
4:49 PM

Zelensky meets world's finance leaders in Davos.

The CEOs of the world's finance giants who attended a meeting with the president included JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon, BlackRock Vice Chairman Philipp Hildebrand, and CEO of Blackstone Group Stephen Schwarzman.
3:06 PM

Air Force: Downed A-50 spy plane 'serious blow' to Russia's aviation.

Russia's loss of a Beriev A-50 spy aircraft recently downed by Ukraine won't dramatically affect the distribution of forces in the Ukrainian sky but will likely force Russia's aviation "to behave more cautiously," Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat told Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 16.
