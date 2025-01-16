Biden administration prioritized sanctions strategies over designating Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, US official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden administration believes that large-scale sanctions have been more effective politically than designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, Ukrinform reported on Jan. 16, citing U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

"We do not consider this [recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism] to be the most effective way to achieve existing political goals when we talk about Russia,” Miller said at a press briefing.

He noted that recent US sanctions, including measures targeting Russia's energy sector, have had tangible effects, such as halting tankers carrying Russian oil worldwide. Miller also said that labeling Russia as a terrorism sponsor could hinder international humanitarian efforts and complicate operations in the region.

The latest round of U.S. sanctions was passed on Jan. 15.

The U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions on a total of over 150 entities and individuals, including companies in Russia’s defense industry and those supporting it, as well as dozens of entities across multiple countries that help Russia evade U.S. sanctions.

The Treasury also expanded measures against almost 100 entities already under sanctions for their cooperation with Russia’s military-industrial complex.