Benelux to send M113 infantry vehicles to Ukraine

by Elsa Court July 18, 2023 8:41 PM 1 min read
An M113 armored personnel carrier (mtcurado via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense ministers of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg announced in a joint statement on July 18 that their countries will soon send Ukraine refurbished M113 armored vehicles.

Neither the number of armored vehicles nor the specific date by which Ukraine will receive them were disclosed, although the announcement indicated they will arrive "within the next few months."

Ukraine will also reportedly be provided with the necessary spare parts.

"With this donation, we show that we continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression," the Benelux defense ministers said.

"Joining our efforts, we are responding to the request of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to further deploy armored vehicles," they added.

Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg are also part of a new international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets announced at the NATO summit in Vilnius earlier in July.

The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
