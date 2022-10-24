Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Bellingcat uncovers identities of individuals responsible for mass missile strikes against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 25, 2022 12:56 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The names of dozens of high-ranking Russian military engineers responsible for launching Russian Kalibr, R-500 and Kh-101 high-precision missiles at Ukraine have been published by the Bellingcat international investigative journalism group after a six-month investigation in collaboration with Russian investigative media outlet The Insider and German magazine Der Spiegel.

High-precision missiles have often been used against purely civilian targets in Ukraine, such as the strike on Vinnytsia in July, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines, which killed 28 people, including a four-year-old girl.

According to Bellingcat, some of the engineers have spent their entire careers in the Russian army or navy and later specialized in military engineering. Others, mostly young people, were recruited from non-military, mainly IT-related jobs.

To find those responsible, Bellingcat sifted through the records of thousands of Russian military academy graduates, focusing on those with a focus on missile engineering and programming. The named individuals were found to have been based out of two locations, the Defense Ministry headquarters in Moscow and the Admiralty headquarters in St. Petersburg.

The investigation was led by Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev, who played a key role in unmasking the FSB poison squad that attempted to assassinate Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in 2020.

A Bellingcat investigation similarly played a key role in finding those guilty of shooting down civilian airliner Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast in 2014, recognized as a war crime against civilians for which the District Court of The Hague will give final judgment in November 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.