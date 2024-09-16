8 injured in Ukrainian attack on Russia's Belgorod, local authorities claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian missile attack against the Russian city of Belgorod on the morning of Sept. 16 injured at least eight people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed.

One of the victims is in a critical condition, while the rest suffered moderate injuries, the official said on his Telegram channel.

The city of Belgorod is the regional center of Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts and is regularly used by Russia to launch strikes against Ukrainian territory.

Gladkov claimed that one house completely burned out, and 15 cars caught on fire as a result of a "direct hit." The attack allegedly damaged the facades of 21 apartment buildings and caused minor damage to four other houses. A gas pipeline was also damaged, the governor claimed.

An apartment building, a house, and a garage were also reportedly damaged in the village of Dubovoe, just south of Belgorod.

Ukraine has not commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify all the claims.

Local Telegram channels shared footage of burning cars and damaged buildings in the city.

Belgorod Oblast authorities have repeatedly accused Ukraine of launching attacks against the region and Belgorod proper throughout the full-scale war.

Recently, multiple clashes have been reported in the region amid Ukraine's ongoing cross-border incursion focused on neighboring Kursk Oblast.