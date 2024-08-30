Belgium pledges $165 million to restore infrastructure in Kyiv, Chernihiv oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Belgium will allocate 150 million euros ($165 million) to restore civilian and energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, the Ukrainian government announced on August 30.

As part of its reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, Brussels has taken on the responsibility for rebuilding two regions, including the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which have endured numerous Russian attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Vasyl Shkurakov, Ukraine's acting minister for communities, territories, and infrastructure, signed memorandums with Dirk Desprez, resident representative of the Enabel Belgian Development Agency in Ukraine.

The agreements outline plans for the reconstruction, renovation, and construction of education, healthcare, and energy infrastructure. Additionally, the two countries aim to build shelters in Ukraine and implement backup power and heating systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a 10-year bilateral security deal in May, under which Brussels will provide at least 977 million euros ($1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.