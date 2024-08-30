Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belgium, Ukraine, Kyiv, Chernihiv, War, Reconstruction
Edit post

Belgium pledges $165 million to restore infrastructure in Kyiv, Chernihiv oblasts

by Kateryna Denisova August 30, 2024 7:37 PM 1 min read
A building destroyed as result of a Russian missile attack on April 17, 2024 in Chernihiv, Ukraine. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Belgium will allocate 150 million euros ($165 million) to restore civilian and energy infrastructure in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, the Ukrainian government announced on August 30.

As part of its reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, Brussels has taken on the responsibility for rebuilding two regions, including the cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv, which have endured numerous Russian attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Vasyl Shkurakov, Ukraine's acting minister for communities, territories, and infrastructure, signed memorandums with Dirk Desprez, resident representative of the Enabel Belgian Development Agency in Ukraine.

The agreements outline plans for the reconstruction, renovation, and construction of education, healthcare, and energy infrastructure. Additionally, the two countries aim to build shelters in Ukraine and implement backup power and heating systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a 10-year bilateral security deal in May, under which Brussels will provide at least 977 million euros ($1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

Opinion: Restructuring Ukrainian debt is a step toward democratic victory
Ukraine’s victory is the victory of the entire free world over dictators and tyrants. The formula for victory is well known: the strength of the Ukrainian army, the unity of the free world, unwavering long-term military and financial support for Ukraine, and, first and foremost, Ukraine’s membership…
The Kyiv IndependentArseniy Yatsenyuk

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:47 AM

At least 3 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

At least three people have been injured in a Russian "double-tap" attack on the community of Seredyna-Buda in Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration said on Aug. 29. An unspecified number of additional casualties were also reported in the regional capital, Sumy, overnight following a Russian airstrike on the city.
2:49 AM

Putin to visit ICC member Mongolia next week.

The visit will mark Putin's first trip to an ICC member country that has ratified the Rome Statute. The agreement calls on member nations to arrest Putin if he enters their territory.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.