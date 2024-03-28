Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Belgium, Czechia, Poland, European Union, Disinformation, European Parliament, Russia, Russian propaganda
Edit post

Belgian PM says MEPs, MPs paid by Russian propaganda network

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 28, 2024 11:39 PM 2 min read
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is addressing the press at the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Russian propaganda network recently uncovered by Czech intelligence paid European and Belgian lawmakers to spread pro-Kremlin disinformation, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said in Brussels on March 28.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on March 27 that pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk and pro-Kremlin propagandist Artem Marchevskyi had been sanctioned for attempting to spread pro-Russian disinformation through a website called Voice of Europe.

The Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW) then announced that it had carried out searches and was interrogating suspects in connection to the network.

The ABW said the operation was connected to a previous investigation that found a Polish citizen, who was a member of the Polish and European parliaments, was suspected of working for the Russian secret services to spread disinformation in Europe.

De Croo did not name the MEPs but said that Czech and Belgian intelligence indicates that "Russia has approached MEPs" and paid them "to promote Russian propaganda here."

De Croo said this also happened "in our country, in the highest levels of our democratic institutions."

"Russia wants to destroy our democracy," de Croo said, condemning those who have become "an ally of Russia" and "an ally of a country that wants to destroy everything that has been built up here."

Belgian media reported that two Belgian MPs, Filip Dewinter and Filip Brusselmans, gave an interview with Voice of Europe in September 2023. Both represent Vlaams Belang, a right-wing populist party.

European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard told Politico that the Parliament is "looking into the findings."

Earlier in March, Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) began investigating Tatjana Zdanoka, a Latvian member of the European Parliament accused of spying for Russia.

A collaborative media investigation published by The Insider in January alleged that Zdanoka, who represented Latvia in the European Parliament from 2004-2018 and again from 2019 until the present, has been a Russian asset since at least 2015.

While a sitting member of the European Parliament, Zdanoka participated as an international observer in a sham referendum on Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014.

She also was one of a small group of lawmakers who voted against the European Parliament's condemnation of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

Zelensky meets European parliamentary leaders to discuss assistance for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky held meetings with the European Parliament’s Renew Europe political group and the French National Assembly delegations on March 28, the Presidential Office reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:06 AM

Media: Rosatom's top manager arrested over suspicion of bribery.

The Basmanny court in Moscow arrested on March 28 Gennadiy Sakharov, Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom's construction project director, due to the accusations of receiving a bribe in "a particularly large amount," Russian media outlet Kommersant reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:30 PM

Shmyhal, Duda meet in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on March 28, as part of his official visit to Warsaw.
7:38 PM

Zelensky, Speaker Johnson hold call.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson held a phone call on March 28, Zelensky announced on social media.
4:50 PM

Ukraine, Poland ready to conclude agreement on joint border control.

In the document published following the talks, the parties "confirmed their readiness to conclude an Agreement on providing control at joint border checkpoints and cooperation of control bodies" and, once approved by the European Commission, "to launch logistical data exchange at selected road border crossing points."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.