Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Belarus, Nuclear arms, War, Nuclear blackmail, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Khrenin
Edit post

Belarus to participate in Russia's nuclear drills

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2024 4:57 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, in Saint Petersburg on Jan. 29, 2024. (Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Belarus will participate in the second stage of Russian drills simulating the launch of tactical nuclear weapons, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced on June 10.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced in May it would practice the usage of tactical nuclear weapons in response to purported and unspecified "provocative statements" from the West.

Later on, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus and met Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to discuss the potential participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills.

"We are consistently strengthening our defense capabilities. And our participation in the second stage of the Russian Armed Forces' drills using non-strategic nuclear weapons proves it," Khrenin said in a statement published by the ministry.

Russia allegedly carries out such planned drills to "ensure its own security," while Belarus does not aim to "create tension" in matters of regional security, Khrenin claimed.

background
background
Subscribe to newsletter
Belarus Weekly

Belarus has been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to hostilities. The country is also reportedly hosting Russian tactical nuclear arms on its territory.

The first stage of the exercises, which were ordered by Putin on May 6, involved missile units in Russia's Southern Military District, including the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Lukashenko ordered a sudden inspection of the country's tactical nuclear weapons launchers the following day. The nuclear weapons allegedly located in Belarus cannot be used without Moscow's authorization.

Putin has repeatedly made nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. The threats have failed to materialize, and Russia continues to wage its all-out war without using its nuclear arsenal.

Opinion: Much ado about Russia’s nuclear rumblings?
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin has sought to play the nuclear card – both to frighten Ukraine and to deter the West from assisting. Kyiv and its partners cannot ignore Moscow’s nuclear threats, but they should understand that the Russian leadership does not
The Kyiv IndependentSteven Pifer
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:00 PM

Ukraine to directly sign contracts with global arms producers.

"This is a new stage of cooperation that will allow us to receive modern arms directly from producers, which will certainly contribute to faster and more efficient modernization of Ukraine's Armed Forces," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said during the Balkan-Ukrainian Defense Industries Forum in Bulgaria on June 7.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.