Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

Belarus conducts drills near Ukraine's border.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 12, 2022 12:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A three-day-long military exercise has begun in the southern Gomel Region, according to the Defense Ministry of Belarus. On July 12-14, the Belarusian territorial forces, a homeland defense unit, will train to defend local sites and serve at the checkpoints during the martial law.

The announcement of the drills comes on the backdrop of intensifying tensions between the Belarusian government and Ukraine, and fears that Belarus may officially enter Russia's war against Ukraine and send in troops.

Read also: Threat from Belarus. Will the country's military help Russia fight its war?

Although Belarus is not a direct participant in Russia's war, it has been assisting the invasion by providing its territory and airspace for the Russian military to attack Ukraine.

Earlier this month, dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that "the participation of Belarus" in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was "pre-determined long ago," adding Belarus and Russia “have a unified army.” It contrasts with Lukashenko's statement in March, when he said that the Belarusian army "doesn't intend" to participate in the invasion.

Last week, Belarus transferred an airfield near the southern city of Gomel, close to Ukraine, under complete control of Russian troops, according to Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the Ukrainian General Staff. He said the Russian Iskander-M and S-400 SAM missile system divisions have already been deployed to the airfield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June Russia will give Belarus Iskander-M systems, which could carry nuclear weapons.

On July 1, Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, said that seven battalions of the Belarusian Armed Forces are on the border with Ukraine.

He added the threat of an invasion of Ukraine by the Belarusian army remains, but a direct military offensive from Belarus is "unlikely." On June 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky published an address to the Belarusian people, urging them to oppose the war that they are "being dragged into."

Read also: Discontent grows between Kyiv, Belarus opposition as Russia drags Belarus further into war

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.