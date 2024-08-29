Skip to content
Belarus, Belarusian regime, Alexander Lukashenko, Serbia, journalists in Belarus
Belarusian activist awaits Serbian court decision on extradition

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 29, 2024 8:08 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Belarus opposition supporters hold a giant white-red-white flag used by the opposition, during a demonstration in central Minsk on Aug. 16, 2020. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
Belarusian opposition activist, journalist, and filmmaker Andrey Hnyot is awaiting a decision by the Serbian Court of Appeals on Belarus’ extradition request.

His case, reviewed by the Court of Appeals in Belgrade on Aug. 27, has underscored how authoritarian regimes like Belarus can exploit Interpol's "red notices" to target dissidents beyond their borders with politically motivated charges, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.

If Belarus’ request is granted, Hnyot is likely to face torture, years in prison, and even death.

The activist is currently appealing a court ruling made in May that would allow for his extradition to Belarus. He was first arrested last October at Belgrade International Airport upon his arrival from Thailand. He spent seven months in prison until being granted house arrest in early June.

Hnyot participated in widespread protests among thousands of others against Belarus’ president in 2020 after what many including the European Union declared were not free and fair elections.

Belarus’ Free Association of Athletes, founded by Hnyot has been classified as an extremist organization by the Belarusian government. Over 2,000 Belarusian activists and sports representatives signed an open letter calling for the 2020 election results to be annulled.

Hnyot fled Belarus in June 2021 after receiving an unsigned court summons requesting he appear as a witness. In Belarus, such summons can often mean authorities plan to arrest an individual. Hnyot's lawyers suggested he flee Belarus.

Belarus issued an Interpol red notice, requesting Hnyot’s extradition to Belarus on the grounds of tax evasion charges he denies.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
