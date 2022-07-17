BBC: Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast capture another British citizen

This audio is created with AI assistance

A video posted by Russian state-controlled media appears to show British national John Harding held captive by Russian proxies. BBC received confirmation from those close to Harding that it is him in the video. Harding was reportedly captured while fighting alongside Ukrainian units at Azovstal in May. British nationals Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner were also captured in Mariupol and are sentenced to death by Russian proxies.