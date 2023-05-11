BBC: More than 300 Ukrainian refugee households risk homelessness in UK

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three-hundred-and-two Ukrainian refugee households risk homelessness in the U.K.'s East Midlands region, the BBC reported on May 11.

According to the BBC, these Ukrainians will be found emergency accommodation, a new sponsor, or helped to find a permanent home.

Following the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the U.K. established the Homes for Ukraine program to aid the influx of Ukrainian refugees.

The program allows Ukrainians to come to the U.K. for six months or more if they have a sponsor to guarantee them accommodation.

However, some hosts are unable or no longer wish to continue housing Ukrainian refugees, the BBC wrote.

One U.K. resident said it "can't go on forever."

"We felt it's time we wanted our spare bedroom back. We haven't been able to have our grandchildren come to visit. They're (the refugees) great to have around and I will really miss them," he added.

Stuart Young, executive director at East Midlands Councils, told the BBC that Ukrainians who risk homelessness would be "swiftly" matched with a new sponsor or helped to find permanent accommodation.