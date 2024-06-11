Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Baltic countries, Russia, Electricity, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia
Baltic states to disconnect from joint Russian power grid in February 2025

by Chris York June 11, 2024 8:26 PM 2 min read
An electric tower on a new power line between Latvia and Estonia, constructed as part of Baltic plans to disconnect from Russian electricity. June 2020. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
The Baltic states will disconnect from the energy system shared with Russia and Belarus to join the European grid in February 2025, Interfax Russia reported on June 11.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are the only EU countries not yet connected to the continental grid, instead being part of the BRELL system, which comprises the three Baltic states, Russia, and Belarus.

The Baltic nations initially aimed to join the European system by the end of 2025. However, following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, they advanced the timeline by nearly a year.

Estonian Deputy Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Jaanus Uiga said the countries would disconnect on Feb. 8, 2025, and join the European system the following day through the Lithuanian-Polish connection.

"The desynchronization process, which lasted about 20 years, will be completed after the operators of the electric power systems of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania announce to Russia and Belarus that they will no longer continue to work in a joint synchronous space," Uiga remarked, as reported by Interfax Russia.

Tensions between the Baltic states and Russia have escalated significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A coalition including the Baltic states, Poland, Norway, and Finland agreed on May 24 to establish a "drone wall" to bolster their collective borders.

This development follows an earlier announcement by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in May, confirming Poland's contract to join the European Sky Shield Initiative.

This initiative, currently comprising 21 countries, aims to develop an Iron Dome-style air defense system to protect NATO members across Europe.

11:18 AM

FT: NATO's B9 group considers barring Hungary from meetings.

Diplomats of the Bucharest Nine (B9), a group of Eastern European NATO Allies, discussed a possibility of excluding Hungary from future meetings of the club, the Financial Times (FT) reported on June 11, citing people familiar with the talks.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.