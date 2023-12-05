Skip to content
Baltic countries' ambassadors appeal to Poland over Ukraine border blockade

by Martin Fornusek December 5, 2023 4:08 PM 2 min read
Trucks stand in line in Medyka, Poland, amid an ongoing blockade by Polish truckers on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The ambassadors of Baltic countries expressed their dissatisfaction to Poland over the ongoing blockade of the Ukrainian border, as it undermines Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia, the Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Dec. 5.

Polish truckers started blocking the movement of trucks at three border crossing points on Nov. 6 in protest of the liberalization of EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks.

Four checkpoints have been blocked so far, causing serious fallout to Ukraine's economy and reportedly complicating humanitarian and military supplies.

The ambassadors of the three Baltic states to Poland issued a formal diplomatic note, also known as a demarche, to Warsaw that the countries expect Poland to find a solution to the blockade, the ERR reported, citing the Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Brita Kikas.

"We respect the right of truck drivers to protest. But, unfortunately, this has led to a difficult situation that creates problems for other carriers and additional difficulties for the Ukrainian economy," Kikas said.

"For our part, we are raising this issue with Poland and hope that a solution will be found soon in cooperation between Poland, Ukraine, and the European Commission."

Just as Poland, the Baltic countries belong to Ukraine's most ardent supporters against Russian aggression.

Relations between Kyiv and Warsaw have come under strain lately over economy-related issues like grain trade or freight transport.

Even though Latvia offered to mediate a deal between the two countries in late November, a conclusive agreement to lift the blockade has not been reached, despite some progress following the Polish-Ukrainian talks on Dec. 1.

Ukrainian retailers face big losses, disruptions due to Polish border blockade
As the Polish trucker blockade of Ukrainian haulers heads toward the one-month mark, the toll on Ukraine’s businesses is adding up. As of Dec. 4, around 2,500 trucks are stuck at the Ukrainian border with Poland waiting to cross because of the protests, which started on Nov. 6
The Kyiv IndependentNina Mishchenko

Author: Martin Fornusek
