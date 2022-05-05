Azov officer urges Zelensky to help wounded soldiers in Mariupol.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sviatoslav Palamar, a deputy commander of the Azov regiment, said in a video address that wounded Ukrainian soldiers at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol "are dying in terrible agony from inadequate (medical) treatment." Palamar also said the bodies of dead soldiers should be carried away so that Ukrainians could say goodbye to their heroes properly. Meanwhile, the Russian occupiers are thwarting the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal, he said. Azovstal is the only pocket of Ukrainian resistance remaining in Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian troops since February.