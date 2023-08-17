Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Azov Brigade returns to fight at front

by Martin Fornusek August 17, 2023 1:31 PM 2 min read
The symbol of the Azov Brigade on the uniform of a serviceman who came to the funeral of fallen soldier Oleh Sadyk on June 18, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo credit: Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Azov Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard is again carrying out military operations at the front, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych said during a briefing at the Military Media Center on Aug. 17.

"The Special Operations Brigade 'Azov' has recovered and begun carrying out combat tasks in the area of the Serebrianskyi forest," the National Guard officer said.

According to Urshalovych, the Azov Brigade soldiers are holding the captured lines and inflicting heavy losses on enemy manpower and equipment.

On Aug. 15, the brigade's artillery destroyed a Russian mortar and a vehicle near the Serebrianskyi forest in Luhansk Oblast, the officer specified.

The Azov fighters became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance through their tenacious defense of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in the first three months of the war. Russian forces eventually took Mariupol by May 2022, capturing the remaining defenders.

Kyiv managed to exchange around 200 captured soldiers for pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvechuk last year's September. Separately, five top commanders of the Azovstal's defense were exchanged for 55 Russian prisoners and sent to Turkey.

In early July, Ukraine managed to secure the return of the commanders back home, namely Denys Prokopenko, Serhiy Volynskyi, Sviatoslav Palamar, Denys Shleha, and Oleh Khomenko, despite complaints by the Kremlin.

Ukraine war latest: Azovstal defenders return home as Ukraine marks 500 days of full-scale war
Key developments on July 8-9 * Azovstal defenders return home from Turkey * Military reports Ukrainian forces advancing near Bakhmut * Russian attack kills 9 civilians in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast * Kuleba: Ukraine’s path toward NATO ‘to become shorter’ after summit * Duda makes surprise visit to…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.