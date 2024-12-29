Azerbaijan to change rules for temporary stay of Russian citizens

This audio is created with AI assistance

Azerbaijan will change the rules for the temporary stay of Russian citizens on its territory in the coming days after Russia announced stricter rules for the stay of foreigners, the Azerbaijan State News Agency reported on Dec. 28.

"As in all foreign policy issues... the Azerbaijani side will proceed in accordance with the principles of parity and reciprocity," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hajizade told the media when asked about Russia's new regulations.

Russia previously announced that, as of Jan. 1, 2025, the temporary stay of foreign citizens without visas will be limited to 90 days within a calendar year instead of 90 days within 180 days. Foreigners will also be obliged to register at their destination within seven working days of crossing into Russia.

Baku is considering these new rules from the perspective of the rights of Azerbaijani citizens, Hajizade said without revealing details of Azerbaijan's planned changes.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries whose citizens can enter Russia for a limited time period without a visa.

The two countries' close economic and political ties are being tested after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed on Dec. 25 in Kazakhstan after allegedly coming under fire from Russian air defenses in Chechnya.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to apologize for the crash that killed 38 people without explicitly admitting responsibility.