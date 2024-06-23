Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kyiv Oblast, Russian attack, Russian military, Ukraine, Civilian casualties
Edit post

Authorities: Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv Oblast injures 2, damages civilian infrastructure

by Dinara Khalilova June 23, 2024 1:54 PM 1 min read
A house damaged by a Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, early on June 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a missile attack against Kyiv Oblast in the early morning of June 23, wounding two people as well as damaging dozens of houses and several civilian infrastructure facilities, the regional authorities reported.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during an air raid alert at around 5 a.m. local time on June 23. Russia launched three Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine, two of which were shot down over Kyiv Oblast, the Air Force said later.

The Air Force did not specify whether the third missile hit a target.

Falling debris destroyed two houses and damaged another 33, as well as damaged apartments in six residential buildings in the Obukhiv district, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Two residents with light injuries sought medical assistance, which was provided on the scene, according to the regional authorities.

The debris also reportedly damaged a hospital, an employment center, a heating facility, an enterprise, a driving school, a pharmacy, a gas station, a shop, a hotel, and several cars.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops have been attacking cities and villages across Ukraine with various weapons on a daily basis, leading to large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure and multiple civilian casualties.

A Russian glide bomb attack against the northeastern city of Kharkiv on June 22 killed at least three people and injured at least 54, according to local authorities.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.