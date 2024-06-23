Authorities: Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv Oblast injures 2, damages civilian infrastructure

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces launched a missile attack against Kyiv Oblast in the early morning of June 23, wounding two people as well as damaging dozens of houses and several civilian infrastructure facilities, the regional authorities reported.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast during an air raid alert at around 5 a.m. local time on June 23. Russia launched three Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine, two of which were shot down over Kyiv Oblast, the Air Force said later.

The Air Force did not specify whether the third missile hit a target.

Falling debris destroyed two houses and damaged another 33, as well as damaged apartments in six residential buildings in the Obukhiv district, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Two residents with light injuries sought medical assistance, which was provided on the scene, according to the regional authorities.

The debris also reportedly damaged a hospital, an employment center, a heating facility, an enterprise, a driving school, a pharmacy, a gas station, a shop, a hotel, and several cars.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops have been attacking cities and villages across Ukraine with various weapons on a daily basis, leading to large-scale destruction of civilian infrastructure and multiple civilian casualties.

A Russian glide bomb attack against the northeastern city of Kharkiv on June 22 killed at least three people and injured at least 54, according to local authorities.