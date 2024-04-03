Austria provides $2.2 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Austria is supporting Ukraine with 2 million euros ($2.2 million) worth of humanitarian aid, Austria's Foreign Ministry reported on April 3.

Vienna has denounced Russian aggression against Ukraine and provided Kyiv with economic and humanitarian aid but refused to donate lethal military assistance due to its neutrality policy.

The $2.2 million is part of a broader 21.5 million euro ($23.3 million) funding package from the Foreign Ministry's foreign disaster fund, which will go to support humanitarian aid in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, and Afghanistan.

The funding will "go to Austrian aid organizations that help with their valuable work on the ground," the Foreign Ministry said.

"Our security in Europe also depends largely on the security and stability of our neighbors," Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

"Local help in crisis regions therefore helps in two ways: on the one hand, it is important to improve the local living situation and alleviate human suffering and, on the other hand, it helps to curb illegal migration to Austria and Europe," Nehammer said.

Nehammer said in March that he opposes the use of profits from frozen Russian assets being used to purchase weapons for Ukraine.