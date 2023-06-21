Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Australian businessman to invest $500 million in Ukraine Development Fund

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2023 11:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrew Forrest, the second-richest Australian, announced on June 21 that he would be seeding the Ukraine Development Fund with $500 million and called on other investors to follow suit.

Forrest was speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Ukraine is a "superb long-term investment", Forrest noted, emphasizing that the idea of the fund is to serve as a hair-trigger than can mobilize a Marshall Plan-style stimulus for Ukraine's economy.

The fund is currently being set up, with asset management giant BlackRock as an advisor, and is expected to launch within 6 to 9 months, according to Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister Oleksandr Hryban.

Ukraine Recovery Conference begins in London
The 2023 Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC), an event aimed at mobilizing international support for Ukraine’s economic stabilization and war recovery, started in London on June 21.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
