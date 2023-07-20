Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Australia slaps new sanctions against Russia, Belarus

by Martin Fornusek July 20, 2023 10:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Australia announced new sanctions on July 20 against 35 Russian defense, technology, and energy entities, and 10 individuals from Russia and Belarus.

This includes companies supplying advanced technology and equipment to the Russian military and entities involved in nuclear energy and Arctic resource extraction, the press release said.

Among the sanctioned individuals are Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, and senior Belarusian officials "who have threatened Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The updated sanctions list further includes major Russian defense entities and their representatives, including JSC Russian Helicopters and its CEO Nikolay Kolesov or the CEO of JSC Concern Kalashnikov Vladimir Lepin.

"Today's sanctions underline Australia's commitment to working with partners to maintain pressure on Russia and those supporting its illegal and immoral war," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

"Australia again calls on Russia to immediately withdraw from Ukrainian territory and for Belarus to stop supporting Russia's senseless war," Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts added.

The press release noted that Australia has already sanctioned over 1,100 individuals and entities for supporting the invasion of Ukraine.

Canberra has also provided Kyiv with military assistance and other aid since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. According to the Australian government's statement in June, the total aid amounts to around $527 million, including $407 million in military support.

Author: Martin Fornusek
